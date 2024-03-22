Dr Jonathan Rowlands
Dr Jonathan Rowlands is graduate tutor and lecturer in theology at St Mellitus College, East Midlands
- Opinion
There wasn't any punctuation in the original scriptures, but your Bible has plenty
The Bible did not fall to earth in flawless English and bound in leather. It has been translated by scholars who are tasked not only with finding the right words, but inserting punctuation too. These colons, commas and more can make a big difference to how we read the text, as Dr Jonathan Rowlands explains