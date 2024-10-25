Dr Jenny Taylor
Dr Jenny M Taylor is a journalist and researcher with the Kirby Laing Centre for Public Theology in Cambridge. She founded the religious literacy charity Lapido Media to engage with mainstream journalists. Her latest book is Saving Journalism: The Rise, Demise and Survival of the News (Pippa Rann Books). See pipparannbooks.com/saving-journalism or jennytaylor.media.
Why every Christian should care about the demise of newspapers
The first journalists were deeply influenced by their Christian commitments. But the connection between faith and media stretches back even further than that, all the way to Mount Sinai, argues Dr Jenny Taylor
Two-thirds of people want to see more religion in the media, so why are they being ignored?
A survey by the Faith and Media Initiative has shown that journalists are neglecting religion, despite people wanting more of it. But religion is not an activity or pastime to be reported on like any other, says Dr Jenny Taylor