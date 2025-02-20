Dr Harry Hagopian

Dr Harry Hagopian is an Armenian Christian who hails originally from Jordan. He is an international lawyer who has also contributed to the debate on the future of the Holy Land and participated in many of the political and religious meetings in Jerusalem and abroad relating to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Until 2002, he worked as Executive Director of the Inter-Church Committee in Jerusalem and was deeply and proactively involved with the Oslo-led political process between Israelis and Palestinians. He is the author of the book Let us Pray for the Peace of Jerusalem.