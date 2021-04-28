Dr Gary Chapman
Gary Chapman is an author, speaker and counsellor. He has a passion for people, and for helping them form lasting relationships. His book The 5 Love Languages (Northfield) has topped various bestseller charts for years, selling more than 12 million copies.
Drawers, doors and the key to a healthy marriage
Dr Gary Chapman may have written bestselling books on marriage, but the early years of his own relationship were a mess. Here he reveals how God challenged him to change his attitude towards his wife – and what a difference that made