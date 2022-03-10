Dr Calvin Smith
Dr Calvin Smith is principal and tutor of theology at King’s Evangelical Divinity School. KEDS specialises in biblical studies and offers online BTh and MA degrees, as well as short courses in Bible and theology. For more information see kingsdivinity.org
- Opinion
Pat Robertson thinks Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a fulfilment of end times prophecy. Is he right?
Some Christians and Jews have viewed recent events as a partial fulfilment of Old Testament prophecy. Evangelical scholar Dr Calvin Smith looks at the biblical evidence