Dr Ava Kanyeredzi

Dr Ava Kanyeredzi is a Senior Lecturer in Mental Health at the Wolfson Insititute of Population Health, Queen Mary University London. Her research interests include intersectional feminist perspectives on experiences of the body, violence and abuse, gender, race, culture, faith, mental distress, and forensic psychiatric facilities using qualitative, visual/creative methods. Ava is a lead member of the Black Church Domestic Abuse Forum (bcdaf.org.uk). She is the author of Race, Culture and Gender: Black Female Experiences of Violence and Abuse (Palgrave Macmillan, 2018)