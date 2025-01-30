Dr Alastair Roberts
Dr Alastair Roberts is a scholar and author. He and his wife, Susannah, divide their time between the West Midlands and Manhattan, New York. He works for the Theopolis and Davenant Institutes. He is currently completing a free chapter-by-chapter audio commentary on the whole Bible at audio.alastairadversaria.com/series. Keep up with his writing and activities at argosy.substack.com
- Opinion
UK Christians don’t understand why US evangelicals voted for Trump. We need a better conversation
White evangelicals in the US overwhelmingly support Donald Trump, but their reasons are often misunderstood by their British counterparts. Dr Alastair Roberts looks at the cultural and political forces at play
- Magazine Features
How to take your reading to the next level
Dr Alastair Roberts delves into the art of reading well and the transformative power it can have on our lives. Unpacking the rewards that come with truly engaging with a book, he presents a compelling argument for why good reading is an act of love and hospitality
- Opinion
Christian clarity on human nature has never been more needed. That is why I signed the Nashville Statement on sexuality
The Nashville Statement on LGBT issues and Christian theology has generated a lot of discussion this week. Scholar and author Alastair Roberts explains why he signed it.