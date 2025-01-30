Dr Alastair Roberts

Dr Alastair Roberts is a scholar and author. He and his wife, Susannah, divide their time between the West Midlands and Manhattan, New York. He works for the Theopolis and Davenant Institutes. He is currently completing a free chapter-by-chapter audio commentary on the whole Bible at audio.alastairadversaria.com/series. Keep up with his writing and activities at argosy.substack.com