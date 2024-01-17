Dr Aaron Edwards
Dr Aaron Edwards is a father of five and former lecturer in theology, preaching and mission at Cliff College, a Methodist evangelical Bible college. Previously he was a teaching fellow at the University of Aberdeen. He is the author of several books, including Taking Kierkegaard Back to Church: The Ecclesial Implications of the Gospel (Cascade, 2022).
The Methodist Church is wrong. ‘Husband’ and ‘wife’ are not offensive terms
The latest iteration of the Methodist’s ‘Inclusive Language Guide’, suggests replacing ‘husband’ and ‘wife’ with neutral terms to avoid offence. But these are biblical terms imbued with theological meaning, argues Aaron Edwards. We lose them at our peril
I've just been dismissed by a Christian college for tweets on homosexuality – if I wasn’t safe, no one is
Dr Aaron Edwards was recently dismissed from the Methodist Bible college, where he worked as a lecturer after pro-LGBT advocates attacked him over his views on sexuality. Here he explains why his sacking should be a concern for all Christians