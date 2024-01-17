Dr Aaron Edwards

Dr Aaron Edwards is a father of five and former lecturer in theology, preaching and mission at Cliff College, a Methodist evangelical Bible college. Previously he was a teaching fellow at the University of Aberdeen. He is the author of several books, including Taking Kierkegaard Back to Church: The Ecclesial Implications of the Gospel (Cascade, 2022).

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/writing-and-speaking-for-evangelical-free-speech