Diane was trained as an actor and singer and worked for some years in the creative arts. She now works in faith based community development and heads up an organisation called Thrive Ireland which equips and inspires churches to bring holistic transformation to the lives of those in their local community. She leads a community choir and co-hosts a podcast called 'Inspired to Act'
Forever Mine: the story of John Newton and the black abolitionists we never hear from
It’s 250 years since John Newton wrote ‘Amazing grace’. Diane Holt reviews the play that tells the story of his life, as well as elevating the voices of black abolitionists and slaves that are often overlooked