Delphine Chui
Delphine Chui is a writer and speaker who creates content for ADF UK, the legal organisation which protects fundamental freedoms such as the right to life.
- Opinion
My views on abortion have lost me friends and jobs, but here’s why I continue to make a stand
Losing followers and being trolled by strangers is one thing, but being abandoned by friends, ghosted by colleagues and blacklisted from former streams of income is quite the other. Trusting everything to God is the difficult but only answer, says Delphine Chui