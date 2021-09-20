Deborah Webster
On completion of her PhD, Dr Deborah Webster established Thrive Academy, a social enterprise set up with the aim of equipping parents, educating young people and informing those who work with them in the area of digital resilience. The Thrive Academy parent workshops are organised by churches, schools and community groups and take place throughout the UK.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.thriveac.org/
- Opinion
Facebook know that social media harms body image. Here’s 4 things Christian parents can do to help
Dr Deborah Webster’s PhD research confirmed what Instagram’s owners have known for some time: using social media isn’t good for teenager’s mental health. But by developing healthy habits ourselves, adults can help the young people in their lives use technology well