Deborah Webster

On completion of her PhD, Dr Deborah Webster established Thrive Academy, a social enterprise set up with the aim of equipping parents, educating young people and informing those who work with them in the area of digital resilience. The Thrive Academy parent workshops are organised by churches, schools and community groups and take place throughout the UK.

Contact info

Website:
https://www.thriveac.org/