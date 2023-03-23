Deborah Akinlawon

Deborah Akinlawon is a family liaison advisor in the Metropolitan Police. She has been a police officer for almost 30 years, served as a detective constable and received the Queen's Police Medal for her work in helping families after the 1999 Brixton nail bomb, the murder of Damolila Taylor in 2000 and the London Bridge Terror attack of 2017. She is chair of the Christian Police Association London Branch