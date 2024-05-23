Debbie and David Hawker
Debbie and David Hawker are clinical psychologists. David is also a refugee support worker. Together, they study the Bible with asylum seekers in hotels, and find it a privilege to learn from them. Together with their son, Jamie, they wrote Changing the Climate (BRF)
Contact info
- Website:
- www.trinitylongeaton.org.uk/awe
- Opinion
6 ways Christians can help asylum seekers in their church
How can churches practically assist those in their congregations who are threatened with removal to Rwanda? David and Debbie Hawker, who work with asylum seekers, share some practical points