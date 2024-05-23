Debbie and David Hawker

Debbie and David Hawker are clinical psychologists. David is also a refugee support worker. Together, they study the Bible with asylum seekers in hotels, and find it a privilege to learn from them. Together with their son, Jamie, they wrote Changing the Climate (BRF)

Contact info

Website:
www.trinitylongeaton.org.uk/awe