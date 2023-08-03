DB Ryen
DB Ryen is a medical doctor and writer. His books include The Story of Jesus: All Four Gospels In One and Birth Control for Christians.
- Opinion
There's power in the name of Jesus. So why do our worship songs ignore this?
There's a surprising flaw in some of the Church's most popular worship songs, says DB Ryen
- Opinion
Inaction on racism is a sin. The Bible says so
Black Lives Matter has revealed our sins of omission, and we can’t hide anymore, argues DB Ryen
- Opinion
Coronavirus has caused an involuntary worldwide sabbath. Let's embrace it
This pandemic is forcing many of us to slow down, rest and honour God's fourth commandment, says D.B. Ryen