David Hoffbrand

David Hoffbrand grew up in a Jewish family in north London, and has a passion to see the church reconnect with the Jewish Jesus and the Jewish framework for understanding the Bible. David and his wife Denise live in Brighton, England, with their sons Isaac and Levi, where they are part of the oversight at CityCoast Church, part of INC (International Network of Churches). David is a writer, speaker, and singer songwriter. He is the author of The Jewish Jesus, and 52 Sabbaths. David has a BSc in Psychology and a Masters in Social Work. He previously worked as a social worker alongside various roles within the church. David is also a singer-songwriter and has released three albums. David is a trustee for The David House, and works with them in Ukraine and elsewhere to develop united networks of Messianic rabbis and pastors (onenewmaneurope.com). He is also a trustee for Maoz UK, and part of the the TJC2 (Towards Jerusalem Council 2) UK team. For more information see davidhoffbrand.com