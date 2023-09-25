David Greenwood
David Greenwood is a solicitor and executive member of Minister and Clergy Sexual Abuse Survivors (MACSAS), which supports women and men who have been sexually abused by ministers, clergy or others under the guise of the Church. He is a nationally-recognised specialist in child abuse claims and has appeared regularly on local and national media discussing the impacts of child abuse on victims.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.macsas.org.uk
- Reviews
The Woman in the Wall is a harrowing reminder of how not to do religion
The gripping BBC series may have added elements of gothic horror to the reality of life in Ireland’s Magdalene Laundries, but it tells a vital story that we must not forget, says David Greenwood