David Greenwood is a solicitor and executive member of Minister and Clergy Sexual Abuse Survivors (MACSAS), which supports women and men who have been sexually abused by ministers, clergy or others under the guise of the Church. He is a nationally-recognised specialist in child abuse claims and has appeared regularly on local and national media discussing the impacts of child abuse on victims.

