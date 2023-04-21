David Campanale
David Campanale was 30 years in BBC News and was a producer of the BBC1 Everyman film 'Vote, Vote, Vote for the Almighty'. He fought the 2019 General Election as a Liberal Democrat.
King of kings: The Christian message at the heart of the coronation
With its pomp and pageantry, the coronation might seem arcane and irrelevant, but it is a ceremony intended to bind king, people and Christ together by means of covenantal promises, says David Campanale
King Charles III is being pictured without a crown. Could this have biblical significance?
It may appear to be an act of humility, but by choosing to be pictured without his crown, King Charles III is laying aside a scriptural symbol which ultimately points to God, says David Campanale