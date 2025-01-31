Dave Kemp
Dave Kemp is the youth ministry development worker for Vineyard Churches UK and Ireland, and for the past ten years he has led the youth ministry at Vineyard Church Cardiff alongside his wife, Rach. Passionate about discipling young people, Dave is committed to seeing the next generation grow in their faith. He and Rach have two young children and live in Cardiff, where they enjoy family life. Outside of ministry, Dave enjoys reading, climbing, and trips to the Welsh beaches.
- Opinion
Young people with no connection to church are coming anyway. It’s called ‘contactless curiosity’
Across the UK, more and more young people are investigating Christianity - not through the invitation of a friend or a church outreach programme, but a contactless curiosity seemingly stirred by God alone. Dave Kemp shares his story and asks: is this the beginning of something?