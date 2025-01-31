Dave Kemp

Dave Kemp is the youth ministry development worker for Vineyard Churches UK and Ireland, and for the past ten years he has led the youth ministry at Vineyard Church Cardiff alongside his wife, Rach. Passionate about discipling young people, Dave is committed to seeing the next generation grow in their faith. He and Rach have two young children and live in Cardiff, where they enjoy family life. Outside of ministry, Dave enjoys reading, climbing, and trips to the Welsh beaches.