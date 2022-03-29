Costa Mitchell
Costa Mitchell was involved in planting the first Vineyard church outside of North America. He later became national director of Vineyard in South Africa and now works as a Leadership Coach. For more information see his website costamitchell.com
- Opinion
Why Anaheim’s decision to leave the Vineyard is a betrayal of trust
One of the most well-known Vineyard churches in the world has announced its withdrawal from the movement. Costa Mitchell, who has been involved in the network for decades and has personal relationships with many of the people affected, explains why Anaheim's decision has caused such widespread upset.