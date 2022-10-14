Colin Johnson
Colin Johnson leads the neighbourhood chaplains community outreach team at Hockliffe Street Baptist Church, Leighton Buzzard. Neighbourhood Chaplains is a national scheme being developed by Christian charity, Counties, to help churches reach out to people in their local communities with friendship and practical support.
Colin is also a Christian counsellor and trained as a Baptist minister.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.hopeonthestreet.org.uk
