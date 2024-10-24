Colin Chapman

Colin Chapman worked for 18 years with the Church Mission Society (CMS) in the Middle East, teaching at seminaries in Cairo, Beirut and Bethlehem. He has taught at Trinity College, Bristol and was principal of Crowther Hall, the CMS training college.His books include Christianity on Trial (Lion), Responding to the Challenges of Islam (IVP) and Whose Promised Land?: the continuing conflict over Israel and Palestine (SPCK)