Colin Bloom
Colin Bloom is the Faith Engagement Adviser at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government. He has previously served as executive director of the Conservative Christian Fellowship and director of Christians in Politics
- Opinion
Faith is a force for good. The government must engage better with it
A landmark review into faith engagement has found the government needs to recognise faith groups as a force for good. Much more must be done to improve religious literacy, as well as tackling harms such as extremism, says it’s author, Colin Bloom