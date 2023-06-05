Clare Williams
Clare Williams is a speaker and tutor at The Oxford Centre for Christian Apologetics (OCCA). Her work focuses on questions of race, justice and culture. She was previously a teacher and has an English degree from the University of Oxford, and master’s degrees in leadership (2012) and culture, diaspora and ethnicity (2021) from the University of London
- Regular Columnists
How can you worship the God of the enslavers?
Q: When the rapper Jahaziel renounced his Christian faith, he listed a number of objections to belief, including “Christianity’s involvement in the slave trade”. He spoke about wanting to “return” to the religious traditions of his African ancestors. His story is representative of a large number of young Black people ...