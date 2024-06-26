Chrissy Parkes
Chrissy has served the Iranian church with Elam Ministries for the past 12 years. She feels privileged to share with the global church the remarkable story that God is writing for Iran. When not working she is usually found singing or chasing around after her two very energetic kids
Contact info
- Website:
- www.elam.com
- Opinion
3 ways to pray for Iran’s presidential election
Following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash last month, this Friday, the country will elect a new leader. Despite heavy persecution, the Church in Iran is one of the fastest growing in the world. So will a change in leadership make their lives easier, or more difficult? And how can Christians pray?