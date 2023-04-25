Chris Witherall
Chris Witherall is a writer and musician based in Sussex. He’s particularly interested in the link between faith, the arts and psychology
- Reviews
David Baddiel’s The God Desire is no argument for atheism
Far from being a convincing argument against the existence of God, much of the comedian-cum-writer’s new book seems to find its natural fulfilment in Christian theism, says Chris Witherall
- Opinion
5 ways to acid test your Christian beliefs
In a world where misinformation and fake news abound, how can followers of Jesus properly discern truth?
- Magazine Features
Is it time for Christians to embrace Halloween?
The Church has traditionally shunned the festival, claiming it celebrates evil. Here’s an alternative perspective