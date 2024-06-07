Chris Lee
Rev Chris Lee is a Vicar of a growing west London church. He is a published author, with a new book Know You Are Beloved (Tyndale) out in September. He has been called the "viral vicar" and "the internet's favourite priest" for his popular 60 second sermons published on Instagram. He hosts a podcast called ‘Come Read With Me’.
- Opinion
Let down your (inter)nets! Sharing the gospel on social media is worth the risk
‘God’s Influencer’ Carlo Acutis, is tipped to become the first millennial saint. Rev Chris Lee reflects on visiting his shrine, and why sharing the gospel online is worth navigating the pitfalls