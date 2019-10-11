Chris Kilby
Chris Kilby never expected to be a Christian. He certainly never anticipated being a leader and an author. Having grown up in the Sussex and Norfolk countryside, he became a creative arts and special needs teacher for ten years. He is now senior leader of Life Church, a multi-site church in Southampton, and the author of Equipped
- Opinion
Most churches aren't preaching about hell. But loving people means telling them the truth
Most churches in the UK rarely or never talk about hell, according to a new survey. Chris Kilby, who pastors a church in Southampton explains why he believes we must preach about both heaven and hell
- Opinion
My dangerous prayer led to a life-changing God-encounter with a roadside mechanic
Chris Kilby challenges us to look for divine appointments each day, sharing how a short prayer led him to share the gospel and lead a stranger to faith
- Opinion
My encounter with a 'Christian Rottweiler' of an evangelist put me off faith, but now I'm a pastor!
Chris Kilby explains how his testimony proves the way we share our faith really matters