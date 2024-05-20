Chris Goswami
Chris Goswami has 30 years’ experience in high-tech organisations and currently works as a strategic adviser. He is also part-time Chaplain at Manchester Airport, Associate Minister at Lymm Baptist Church, and writes regularly on 7minutes.net.
- Opinion
Christians must worship Jesus not the Bible
Is the Bible the ultimate source of authority for Christians? Chris Goswami takes a look at how different denominations understand the role of scripture - and what we can agree on
- Opinion
Baptist Ministers still can’t enter same-sex marriages – I agree with the decision
As the Baptist Union votes to uphold its historic teaching and not permit ministers to enter into a same-sex marriage, two Baptist ministers discuss their differing views. Here, Chris Goswami explains why he believes marriage is between one man and one woman.
- Reviews
Practicing the Way - John Mark Comer
John Mark Comer’s latest book is a must-read, says our reviewer
- Reviews
Practicing the Way: A life changing guide to being a disciple of Jesus
When Covid-19 gripped the globe, John Mark Comer’s The Ruthless Elimination of Hurry became a worldwide bestseller. Four years later, his next book offers a transformational approach to walking with Jesus, says Chris Goswami
- Opinion
2023 Unwrapped
In rounding up some of the biggest news stories of the year, Chris Goswami looks at the UK’s cultural changes, covid enquiry and coronation from a Christian perspective
- Opinion
The Church is taking on AI, here’s how
Following this week’s AI Global Summit, which is being hosted at Bletchley Park, Chris Goswami looks at how Christian leaders are responding to the threats and opportunities posed by artificial intelligence
- Opinion
Why US evangelicals are still saying ‘Amen’ to Trump
He may have been charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States, but Donald Trump continues to attract widespread support among white evangelicals. Chris Goswami explains why
- Magazine Features
The Bible App has transformed our engagement with scripture. Do we still need physical Bibles?
As the world’s most successful Bible app turns 15, Chris Goswami chats with YouVersion’s CEO to find out how the technology is changing our discipleship
- Opinion
This article won’t change your mind
Your mind is tricking you, making you blind to truth, explains Chris Goswami. But it is possible to think more clearly about God, theology and the Bible. Here's how
- Opinion
Christians can learn from Queen Camilla’s refusal to fight back
Once described as “the most hated woman in Britain”, Camilla Rosemary Shand is now Queen. Chris Goswami argues that there is much Christians can learn from her quiet resolve to turn the other cheek
- Magazine Features
Chat GPT: The biggest leap forward in AI is changing everything. Here’s what it means for your church
Are we ready for robot-generated sermons, prayers and worship songs? Chris Goswami investigates
- Opinion
4 tech trends that will impact your life and faith in 2023
Christians have nothing to fear and everything to gain from the latest tech, says Chris Goswami. He explores the four biggest trends and explains what they may mean for society and the Church in the year ahead
- Opinion
3 things churches get wrong at Christmas – and how to fix them
Christmas is a time of great celebration, says Chris Goswami. But we must be careful not to assume that everyone finds it easy, and that we’re giving a good invitation to a year-round, life-long relationship with Jesus
- Opinion
3 tips to help you read the Bible well
Chris Goswami introduces simple principles to ensure you read the Bible as it was meant to be read
- Magazine Features
'The heavens declare the glory of God' Why these stunning images point to a creator
The James Webb telescope is sending back unprecedented images, including of a planet beyond our solar system. It's hoped the $10bn project will shed light on the origins of the universe, and perhaps even the search for alien life. Chris Goswami speaks to Christian astronomers to find out how they're interpreting the images, and why they see no contradiction between science and their faith
- Reviews
Two Daughters: Faith and forgiveness in the face of unimaginable horror
New BBC documentary Two Daughters follows Mina Smallman, an Anglican Priest whose daughters were stabbed to death in a London park. How did she find the strength to forgive?
- Opinion
3 things to stop doing with the Bible
Are you guilty of any of these…?
- Reviews
After the flood: This film exposes how Christians used Noah’s drunken curse to defend slavery
Professor Robert Beckford’s new documentary looks at how the UK Church developed a whole theology in support of slavery from one verse in Genesis. What happened next and where we go from here is well worth an hour of your time, says Chris Goswami
- Magazine Features
Cryptomania explained: What Christians need to consider before investing in Bitcoin
Bitcoin is here to stay – but what exactly is it? How does it work? And should Christians invest?
- Opinion
How did a gifted Christian minister become an atheist? I met him to find out
Seth Walker went from the heights of evangelical passion and unquestioning trust in God to total loss of faith and attempted suicide. Chris Goswami says there are lessons from Seth's life that the Church needs to learn