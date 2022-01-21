Charmaine Yip
Charmaine has no formal theological training but has seen her life transformed by the Word of God and her great desire is to make Jesus known. Her sermon was chosen among the top ten in Preach magazine’s Sermon of the Year competition 2021. She is mum to two teenagers and two cats.
- Magazine Features
What’s the biblical justification for welcoming gay people but denying them full membership?
Charmaine Yip delves into the scriptures to assess whether allowing LGBT people to attend church services, but preventing them from serving, is justifiable