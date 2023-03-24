Charlotte Cheshire

Rev Charlotte Cheshire is a priest in Lichfield Diocese and has served as school governor, chair of governors and chaplain in a variety of education settings. She is mum to a disabled child, widowed and disabled herself. She blogs about her experiences as a special needs parent at www.walkingforadam.blogspot.com 

www.walkingforadam.blogspot.com