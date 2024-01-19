Charles Gardner
Charles Gardner is a 73-year-old South African-born journalist based in Yorkshire, England.
- Reviews
One Life: A heartwrenching true story of the man who rescued children from the Holocaust
The baptised Anglican, Nicholas Winton, rescued hundreds of Jewish children from the concentration camps. A new film pays tribute to his life
- Real Life
Meet the medics offering hope and healing to Muslims in Jesus’ name
A Christian run hospital in Cameroon is offering both medical and miraculous solutions to the Fulani tribe. Charles Gardner reports