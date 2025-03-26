Chantelle Johnson

Chantelle Johnson is a producer at Premier Gospel. She works behind the scenes to create content for the Saturday breakfast, Sunday’s with Adam and the Naked Love podcast. When she’s not writing scripts or editing interview clips she enjoys singing and cooking tasty vegan food. Chantelle hopes that the listeners of Premier Gospel will be uplifted and encouraged on their faith journey as they listen to the shows and enagegs with the interviews that she produces.