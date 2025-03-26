Chantelle Johnson
Chantelle Johnson is a producer at Premier Gospel. She works behind the scenes to create content for the Saturday breakfast, Sunday’s with Adam and the Naked Love podcast. When she’s not writing scripts or editing interview clips she enjoys singing and cooking tasty vegan food. Chantelle hopes that the listeners of Premier Gospel will be uplifted and encouraged on their faith journey as they listen to the shows and enagegs with the interviews that she produces.
Teenage rap sensation DC3: ‘My music is a way to share God’
The biggest Christian rapper in the country right now, is a teenage boy called DC3. Here, he opens up about his journey to viral success, balancing music and education and his primary priority to “share God” through music