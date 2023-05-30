Cerys Morgan

Cerys is a survivor of child sexual abuse by a church leader and author of the book Only You Can Do This which is a moving and honest account of her struggle to break free from the pressures of the church to keep her abuse hidden and to begin her journey to freedom. Cerys is the mother of two adult children and is supported fully by her husband who has walked many years of her sometimes-difficult journey with her. She speaks openly and sensitively about her fight and testifies to the strength she has found through her faith in the redeeming power of God and his ability to bring her to a place of forgiveness and freedom.