Catherine Robinson is a spokesperson for Right to Life UK

www.righttolife.org.uk
    Explainer: What Christians need to know about the Assisted Suicide Bill

    2025-02-12T13:02:00

    The committee scrutinising Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill have heard evidence from more than 50 experts and is now debating amendments - including that cases would no longer have to be signed off by a High Court judge. If just 28 MPs switch to oppose the bill when it returns to parliament, it would be defeated, says Catherine Robinson 