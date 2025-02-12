Catherine Robinson
Catherine Robinson is a spokesperson for Right to Life UK
Contact info
- Website:
- www.righttolife.org.uk
- Opinion
Explainer: What Christians need to know about the Assisted Suicide Bill
The committee scrutinising Kim Leadbeater’s Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill have heard evidence from more than 50 experts and is now debating amendments - including that cases would no longer have to be signed off by a High Court judge. If just 28 MPs switch to oppose the bill when it returns to parliament, it would be defeated, says Catherine Robinson