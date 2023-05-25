Carolyn Lacey
Carolyn Lacey is a writer, speaker and pastor’s wife. She serves alongside her husband, Richard, in Worcester, UK, where she works part-time for her church as a women's worker. She teaches the Bible regularly at women's events and conferences, and is a mum to two grown-up children. Her book Extraordinary Hospitality (for Ordinary People) is available now from the Good Book Company
Contact info
- Opinion
5 ways ordinary Christians can show extraordinary hospitality
Hospitality is not about our cooking or entertaining skills, but learning to welcome the people God has put in our lives, says Carolyn Lacey. Here’s her top five tips for not letting the call to care for others overwhelm or intimate us