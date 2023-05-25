Carolyn Lacey

Carolyn Lacey is a writer, speaker and pastor’s wife. She serves alongside her husband, Richard, in Worcester, UK, where she works part-time for her church as a women's worker. She teaches the Bible regularly at women's events and conferences, and is a mum to two grown-up children. Her book Extraordinary Hospitality (for Ordinary People) is available now from the Good Book Company

Contact info

Website:
https://journeytoabettercountry.wordpress.com/