Carl Knightly
Carl Knightly is director of church networks at London City Mission. Prior to this, he was CEO of Faith in Later Life, a national Christian charity focused on older people Carl is a speaker and commentator in the Christian media
- Opinion
Evangelistic courses have their place. But nothing beats relationship
During lockdown, with church programmes on pause and people confined to their homes, many Christians found new opportunities to build relationships with those around them. Maybe it’s the start of a new era of friendship evangelism, says Carl Knightly
- Magazine Features
How to grow old faithfully
The Bible doesn’t talk about retiring, says Carl Knightly. Whatever age we are, we still have value, worth and a part to play in the family of God