Cara Bentley
Cara Bentley is a news journalist and radio presenter. Having previously worked for Premier Christian Radio, she is now a newsreader on Times Radio, talkSPORT and Virgin Radio
- Reviews
A Comedian’s Prayer Book - Frank Skinner
Comedian Frank Skinner is an unashamed Christian. He makes prayer sound normal and natural, and God the obvious person to talk to. So much of his theology is spot on – God’s omniscience and power to save people, his own humility in knowing he is a sinner and his conviction ...
- Reviews
A Brief Theology of Periods - Rachel Jones
Periods are a hot topic – tax, poverty, endometriosis, sustainable products, the stigma in India where girls often drop out of school. There is now more public menstrual chat than there’s ever been. But a Christian voice is often missing.
- Opinion
Statue removal was 'incredible' but I can't condone it - Christian Mayor of Bristol
In giving his view on the removal of the Edward Colston statue, The Mayor of Bristol, Marvin Rees also has some strong words for Christians who continue to support President Trump
- Interviews
Tim Keller: People will say ‘I came to Christ during the virus’
We ask the New York based pastor and author Tim Keller why God is allowing coronavirus and what the pandemic means for the Church and the world
- Interviews
Ann Widdecombe: The Brexit Party MEP speaks her mind
Don’t blame politicians for the spiritual state of the country; it’s the job of Christians to share the good news, says the Brexit Party MEP
- Opinion
Meet the Christian running against Tommy Robinson in the EU elections
Andrew Graystone is a theologian and writer who is running against Tommy Robinson to be a North West MEP. In this interview with Premier's Cara Bentley, Andrew explains why he believes standing for ChangeUK is an outworking of his Christian faith
- Opinion
It's 25 years since the Church of England ordained women priests, but the conversation isn’t closed
The decision to ordain women in the Church of England was controversial in 1994, and divisions over women in ministry continue to this day. Cara Bentley speaks to those on both sides of the debate