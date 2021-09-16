Calum Carswell

Calum Carswell

Calum Carswell is a Scottish composer who is studying for his PhD in music under the tutorage of the royal composer Paul Mealor at the University of Aberdeen. Having previously studied Theology, Music, and Worship at the London School of Theology, Calum has a wealth of experience in Charismatic Evangelical worship and has led worship bands across the UK and abroad.

Contact info

Website:
www.calumcarswell.com