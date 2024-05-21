Bobby Conway
Bobby Conway serves as lead pastor of Image Church in Charlotte, North Carolina, and is well known for his YouTube ministry, Christianity Still Makes Sense.
4 reasons why there are so many abusive leaders in the Church
From Ravi Zacharias to Mark Driscoll to Mike Pilavachi it sometimes seems that there is a fresh scandal every few weeks when it comes to the Church. Bobby Conway explores why our cherished institutions seem to be riddled with abuse and misconduct – and how Christians can respond