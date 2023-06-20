Bobbi Kumari
Bobbi Kumari is a speaker, teacher, author and founder of Living in Light, a fashion and lifestyle brand. She is producer of the 'Living in Light' podcast and author of Sacred Sexuality: Rewire your desire towards true intimacy (Living in Light).
Contact info
- Website:
- www.livinginlight.co.uk
- Opinion
Justin Welby is right. The Church must be clearer on teaching about sex
Bobbi Kumari was pleased to hear the Archbishop of Canterbury say the Church should be more unapologetic about the “basic rules of sexual morality” – but is the devil in the detail, she wonders?