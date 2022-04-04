Billy Kennedy
Billy Kennedy is the International Leader at Pioneer Network, Senior Leader at New Community Church in Southampton and Ecumenical Canon at Winchester Cathedral
- Magazine Features
Gerald Coates (1944-2022): A true pioneer
The founder of the Pioneer network of churches and March for Jesus, Gerald Coates, has died at the age of 78. Billy Kennedy, who succeeded him in heading up Pioneer pays tribute to the prophetic leader
- Opinion
7 reasons why so many church leaders are having breakdowns or deconstructing their faith
Earlier this week, the US-based Christian author and former pastor Joshua Harris announced he was no longer a Christian. In a statement Harris said: "The popular phrase for this is ‘deconstruction,’ the biblical phrase is ‘falling away’". Billy Kennedy, who leads the Pioneer network of churches, says he's observed an increase in the number of UK Christian leaders going through similar experiences