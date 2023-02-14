Bill Eliff
Bill Elliff is the founding and national engage pastor of The Summit Church in North Little Rock, Arkansas. His passion is to see both genuine revival and methodological renewal in the church—both new wine and new wineskins. He is a frequent conference speaker, writer, and consultant to churches drawing from his 50+ years of pastoring and revival ministry. Bill is also the pastor/church director for OneCry! A Nationwide Call for Spiritual Awakening and the author of twelve books.
Contact info
- Website:
- www.billelliff.org
- Real Life
‘This is real. God is very present’ Reports of revival are breaking out in Asbury
At Asbury University, Kentucky, students have been worshipping God continually for the past seven days, with reports of miracles and the manifest presence of God. Pastor Bill Eliff, who remembers the Asbury revival of 1970, has been there for the past two days. Here’s his report