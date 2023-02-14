Bill Eliff

Bill Elliff is the founding and national engage pastor of The Summit Church in North Little Rock, Arkansas. His passion is to see both genuine revival and methodological renewal in the church—both new wine and new wineskins. He is a frequent conference speaker, writer, and consultant to churches drawing from his 50+ years of pastoring and revival ministry. Bill is also the pastor/church director for OneCry! A Nationwide Call for Spiritual Awakening and the author of twelve books.