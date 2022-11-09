Bethie Peltola

Beth Peltola has studied Islam for 25 years, researching Biblical responses to questions Muslims ask of the Christian faith. During a prayer meeting in 1996 at Bible College, the Lord led her to move to London to serve in a Turkish speaking Church, teaching English and encouraging discussions about beliefs and religions. She also has 15 years experience of working on a mission team who debated with Muslim missionaries to Britain. Beth now works as a writer, teacher and consultant. She is CEO of One Truth Project and co-author of Questions to Ask your Muslim Friends (Wilberforce Publications).