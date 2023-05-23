Benjamin Chang
Ben Chang is a speaker and writer, as well as working full–time in the health sector. He speaks regularly at conferences, universities and churches on a range of issues including medical ethics, mental health, identity politics and cultural engagement. He blogs at www.benchangblog.com. His latest book Christ and the Culture Wars (Christian Focus) is available now
- www.benchangblog.com
- Opinion
Cancel culture needs a new type of Christian apologetics
In our postmodern culture, lived experience and personal conviction trump evidence, reason and appeal to authority. Benjamin Chang suggests that instead of arguing and reasoning, Christians need to tell a better story