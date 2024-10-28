Ashleigh Hull
Ashleigh Hull is Living Out’s emerging generations associate. In her role she helps young people (and those who serve them) think through issues of faith and sexuality. Her other passions include coffee, fantasy novels and deep dives into the Old Testament. Kaleidoscope is Living Out’s new resource for youth groups (livingout.org/kaleidoscope)
- Magazine Features
Is the gospel good news for gay people?
When Ashleigh Hull was a teenager, biblical teaching on marriage and sexuality seemed far from good to her. Here’s how she changed her mind