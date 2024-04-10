Archie Coates
Rev Canon Archie Coates is the vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton (HTB), the largest church in the Church of England and home of the Alpha Course. Formally a curate at HTB, Archie pioneered its first church plant outside of the London area as vicar of St Peter’s Brighton. He returned to HTB in 2022.
- Opinion
‘Why would people choose this?’ Archie Coates on the challenges facing church leaders
Amid high profile scandals and the pressures facing the Church, Rev Archie Coates, vicar of Holy Trinity Brompton, talks influence, accountability and why it’s important to hang onto hope