Annette Clowes
Annette Clowes is commercial director at Premier Christianity and has enjoyed a long and successful career in media and broadcasting. Originally from Manchester, she now lives in South Cheshire where she loves getting out into the great outdoors. Having previously been vice chair of trustees at Citizens Advice, she is passionate about supporting services that work with the most disadvantaged communities and is a big advocate for women’s rights. She loves to cook and create family meals on a budget
- Opinion
Don’t focus on self-improvement this new year, just resolve to love God more
Whether looking back at fond Christmas memories, or forward to new year’s resolutions, Annette Clowes reminds us that focussing on Jesus will always bring out the best in us