Annette Clowes

Annette Clowes is commercial director at Premier Christianity and has enjoyed a long and successful career in media and broadcasting. Originally from Manchester, she now lives in South Cheshire where she loves getting out into the great outdoors. Having previously been vice chair of trustees at Citizens Advice, she is passionate about supporting services that work with the most disadvantaged communities and is a big advocate for women’s rights. She loves to cook and create family meals on a budget