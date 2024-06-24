Andy Robinson
Andy was a pastor for 19 years and now works part-time leading a ministry training course in Oxford alongside working with Living Out. Surprisingly, he enjoys talking personally about issues of sexuality – being able to say that God's grace is sufficient in our weakness. He describes himself as a northerner in exile and still insists that there is no 'r' in the pronunciation of bath
- Opinion
Why Christians should feel conflicted by Pride month
How should Christians who hold a traditional, orthodox view of sexuality and gender engage with Pride month? Andy Robinson says we must consider three things