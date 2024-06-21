Andy Partington

Andy Partington is the author of Hope in Addiction: Understanding and Helping Those Caught in Its Grip (Moody Publishers). A Brit living in Bolivia, he leads the work of Novo Communities and Novo Adventures. Novo Communities exists to create transformational communities in developing nations where hurting and broken people can find freedom and new life in Christ. Novo serves those who are addicted, homeless, isolated, and unemployed. Novo Adventures is a motorcycle tour operator and a 4x4 rental company. This social enterprise generates income for Novo's work. Andy has served as Director of Training at London School of Theology, in local leadership in the UK and Bolivia, and as CEO of Yeldall Manor, an addiction treatment center in the southeast of England. Andy's PhD - published as Church and State explored the role of the Church of England bishops in the House of Lords during the Thatcher years. Andy is married to Mickey and the proud father of five children.