Andy Bannister

Dr Andy Bannister is the director of the Solas Centre for Public Christianity, an organisation focused on persuasively communicating the message of Jesus (and equipping Christians to do the same). Andy spends most of his time speaking to audiences of all faiths and none in universities, businesses, pubs, coffee shops and in the media, helping people to take a fresh look at the good news of Jesus. For more from Andy and Solas, see solas-cpc.org/shortanswers